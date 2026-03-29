Sunday, March 29, 2026
Donate
Movies

RIP Mary Beth Hurt, 3 Time Tony Award Nominee, Starred in “Interiors,” “Garp,” Other 80s Hits, Wife of Paul Schrader

By Roger Friedman

Share

The great actress and lovely person, Mary Beth Hurt, has died at 79.

A three time Tony Award nominee, Hurt was the wife of director-writer Paul Schrader. They had two children.

Mary Beth lived with Alzheimer’s for the last few years. A couple of years ago Paul moved her into a new facility on the West Side of Manhattan where he lived in an apartment a few floors away. He and their children were constants in her life. She had many friends visit often, including Glenn Close.

Mary Beth Hurt became famous overnight in the 1970s when she starred in Woody Allen’s “Interiors.” After that she shined in a string of hits including “The World According to Garp,” “Chilly Scenes of Winter,” and “The Age of Innocence.”

From Iowa originally, Hurt (she got her last name from a first marriage to the late William Hurt) became a quintessential New York actress. Her list of theater credits is long including “Crimes of the Heart,” which earned her an Obie Award and a Tony nod. She went on to play the same role in the movie.

In that early time, from the late 70s through the 80s, it was always exciting to Mary Beth hurt in a play or movie. She was a serious fine actress who oozed with charm. She will be much missed.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com