Paul McCartney Plays 2 Nights of Different Sets at LA Theater, With Ringo, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Lots of Stars in Audience

When I saw Paul McCartney play the Bowery Ballroom last year, the celebs were few.

Of course, the Bowery had no seats and a capacity of 575. Larry David was the hottest guest.

Over the last two nights things were quite different at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles. Then again, the Fonda seats 1200, like a Broadway house.

Early reports say McCartney’s green room must have been fun. Ringo Starr and Barbara Bach, Elton John, Stevie Nicks, Taylor Swift, Steven Tyler, Seal, Chad Smith and Anthony Kiedis, Margot Robbie, Sabrina Carpenter, Joey King, Christina Aguilara, and Jimmy Kimmel were spotted in the theater.

Not bad. But no sign of Jane Fonda, for whose dad the theater was named. She was in Minneapolis with Bruce Springsteen and Joan Baez.

Paul played two nights of two different sets. But no songs from his coming album, “The Boys of Dungeon Lane,” or its single. Also, no songs from the great “Ram” album. But plenty of Beatles and Wings hits including “Now and Then,” with the John Lennon video. For some reason, “Band on the Run” only made the second night.

A Facebook poster, Christine Bramblett, observed: “There was also a fan in the front row who had a sign that said it was his 146th time seeing Paul McCartney. Paul called it out – also making a funny comment it seemed ‘a bit obsessive.'”

Naaaaaaah…