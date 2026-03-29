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Paul McCartney Plays 2 Nights of Different Sets at LA Theater, With Ringo, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Lots of Stars in Audience

By Roger Friedman

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When I saw Paul McCartney play the Bowery Ballroom last year, the celebs were few.

Of course, the Bowery had no seats and a capacity of 575. Larry David was the hottest guest.

Over the last two nights things were quite different at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles. Then again, the Fonda seats 1200, like a Broadway house.

Early reports say McCartney’s green room must have been fun. Ringo Starr and Barbara Bach, Elton John, Stevie Nicks, Taylor Swift, Steven Tyler, Seal, Chad Smith and Anthony Kiedis, Margot Robbie, Sabrina Carpenter, Joey King, Christina Aguilara, and Jimmy Kimmel were spotted in the theater.

Not bad. But no sign of Jane Fonda, for whose dad the theater was named. She was in Minneapolis with Bruce Springsteen and Joan Baez.

Paul played two nights of two different sets. But no songs from his coming album, “The Boys of Dungeon Lane,” or its single. Also, no songs from the great “Ram” album. But plenty of Beatles and Wings hits including “Now and Then,” with the John Lennon video. For some reason, “Band on the Run” only made the second night.

A Facebook poster, Christine Bramblett, observed: “There was also a fan in the front row who had a sign that said it was his 146th time seeing Paul McCartney. Paul called it out – also making a funny comment it seemed ‘a bit obsessive.'”

Naaaaaaah…

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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