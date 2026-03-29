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Noah Wyle Is Top Donor to Late Star Valerine Perrine’s GoFundMe for Funeral: How About It, “Superman” Studio Warner Bros?

By Roger Friedman

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“The Pitt” star Noah Wyle is the top donor to famed actress Valerie Perrine’s GoFundMe page. Perrine died at 82 on March 23rd.

Wyle, a mensch, donated $9,547. Runner up is screenwriter John Logan, with $2,000.

Organizer Stacey Souther — who made an excellent documentary about the actress — says he needs $4,000 to get to the goal of $50,000 to pay all the expenses incurred.

That would seem like a nice gift from Warner Bros. Valerie starred in two gigantic Warner’s hits back in the day, “Superman” and “Superman II.” Of course she played Eve Teschmacher. She was hilarious with Gene Hackman and stole the show.

Didn’t Valerie Perrine have a lot of money, you ask? She suffered from Parkinsons Disease for years, requiring enormous amounts of dough for home care. Anyone who’s been through that it with a family member knows you can be wiped out easily.

When I was 16, Perrine definitely caught my attention in “Steambath” on PBS. She left indelible mark on my young psyche. For years she turned small roles into big ones in movie after movie. I doubt she ever made big money. She made a living.

Again, here’s the link.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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