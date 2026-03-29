Noah Wyle Is Top Donor to Late Star Valerine Perrine’s GoFundMe for Funeral: How About It, “Superman” Studio Warner Bros?

“The Pitt” star Noah Wyle is the top donor to famed actress Valerie Perrine’s GoFundMe page. Perrine died at 82 on March 23rd.

Wyle, a mensch, donated $9,547. Runner up is screenwriter John Logan, with $2,000.

Organizer Stacey Souther — who made an excellent documentary about the actress — says he needs $4,000 to get to the goal of $50,000 to pay all the expenses incurred.

That would seem like a nice gift from Warner Bros. Valerie starred in two gigantic Warner’s hits back in the day, “Superman” and “Superman II.” Of course she played Eve Teschmacher. She was hilarious with Gene Hackman and stole the show.

Didn’t Valerie Perrine have a lot of money, you ask? She suffered from Parkinsons Disease for years, requiring enormous amounts of dough for home care. Anyone who’s been through that it with a family member knows you can be wiped out easily.

When I was 16, Perrine definitely caught my attention in “Steambath” on PBS. She left indelible mark on my young psyche. For years she turned small roles into big ones in movie after movie. I doubt she ever made big money. She made a living.

Again, here’s the link.