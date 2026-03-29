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AI Creator Dallas Little Drops Another Single by Singer “Eddie Dalton” with Three Titles Already in the iTunes Top Five

By Roger Friedman

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Yes, it’s true.

Eddie Dalton” has a new single.

He already three in the top 5 of iTunes. His new one, “Stay a Little Longer,” just dropped.

I told this is all being generated by a content farm run by Dallas Ray Little out of Greenville, South Carolina, who’s already got dozens of these faux songs and videos by different “artists” on YouTube.

So far there’s not much streaming. But people are downloading these songs thinking they’re real!

I suppose Dallas Little could just keep releasing these “records” until iTunes and YouTube say no. I’m sure they won’t!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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