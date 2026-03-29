AI Creator Dallas Little Drops Another Single by Singer “Eddie Dalton” with Three Titles Already in the iTunes Top Five

Yes, it’s true.

“Eddie Dalton” has a new single.

He already three in the top 5 of iTunes. His new one, “Stay a Little Longer,” just dropped.

I told this is all being generated by a content farm run by Dallas Ray Little out of Greenville, South Carolina, who’s already got dozens of these faux songs and videos by different “artists” on YouTube.

So far there’s not much streaming. But people are downloading these songs thinking they’re real!

I suppose Dallas Little could just keep releasing these “records” until iTunes and YouTube say no. I’m sure they won’t!