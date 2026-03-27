Exclusive: AI Generated Singer — Not a Real Person — “Eddie Dalton” Hits Number 1 on iTunes with Two More Hits in the Top 10

Developing…

Who is Eddie Dalton?

He’s not a real person, for one. He’s AI generated.

But “Dalton” has three hits in the iTunes top 10. One of them is number 1. One of his YouTube videos has ONE MILLION views.

“Eddie” may also be related to an AI country singer named “Dallas Little.”

All of this computer generated material comes from a company called Crusty Tunes. Their copyright on their website says c2035! LOL.







