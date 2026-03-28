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Exclusive: Fake AI Singer Eddie Dalton Has Sold Over 13,000 Records and Had 525K Streams In One Week

By Roger Friedman

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Is this the future of music?

I told you yesterday that “Eddie Dalton” is not a human singer, but an AI created character.

“Eddie” — who seems like he’s a 70 year old blues singer — is really a computer generated product, from his song to his video to his persona..

This AI generated figure has three songs in the iTunes top 100 right now including one called “Another Day Old,” something he will never be.

The three songs have generated 13,000 in sales, and 525K streams. In the comments sections of the videos on You Tube, people are really enjoying the music and wonder about the backstory of the singer.

Almost no one realizes the whole thing is a fabrication.

Is there where we’re headed? I’d love to talk to the people at Crunchy Records who seem to have a whole line of invented music uploaded to YouTube, Spotify, and iTunes, but they have not returned any messages.

This weekend, Paul McCartney, almost 84, is playing three wildly sold out shows at the small Fonda Theater in Los Angeles. Then he’s releasing his 18th solo album. He may be the last human to accomplish these feats.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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