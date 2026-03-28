Exclusive: Fake AI Singer Eddie Dalton Has Sold Over 13,000 Records and Had 525K Streams In One Week

Is this the future of music?

I told you yesterday that “Eddie Dalton” is not a human singer, but an AI created character.

“Eddie” — who seems like he’s a 70 year old blues singer — is really a computer generated product, from his song to his video to his persona..

This AI generated figure has three songs in the iTunes top 100 right now including one called “Another Day Old,” something he will never be.

The three songs have generated 13,000 in sales, and 525K streams. In the comments sections of the videos on You Tube, people are really enjoying the music and wonder about the backstory of the singer.

Almost no one realizes the whole thing is a fabrication.

Is there where we’re headed? I’d love to talk to the people at Crunchy Records who seem to have a whole line of invented music uploaded to YouTube, Spotify, and iTunes, but they have not returned any messages.

This weekend, Paul McCartney, almost 84, is playing three wildly sold out shows at the small Fonda Theater in Los Angeles. Then he’s releasing his 18th solo album. He may be the last human to accomplish these feats.