Bruce Springsteen Sings at Minneapolis No Kings Rally for Renee Good and Alex Pretti: “Their names will not be forgotten”

Bruce Springsteen sang this afternoon at the No Kings Rally in memory of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Springsteen performed his song “Streets of Minneapolis” in that city, introduced by Governor Tim Walz.

Bruce said of the two people murdered by ICE in the Twin Cities: “Their names will not be forgotten.”

Springsteen opens his tour in Minneapolis this week. He was so incensed by what ICE did this winter, he wrote this song in one day and recorded it the next, and it released it in with 24 hours.

Bruce is a hero. He stands up for what he believes. Where are the stars of THIS generation to support him? We’re waiting for young people to stand up, too.