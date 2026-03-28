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Bruce Springsteen Sings at Minneapolis No Kings Rally for Renee Good and Alex Pretti: “Their names will not be forgotten”

By Roger Friedman

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Bruce Springsteen sang this afternoon at the No Kings Rally in memory of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Springsteen performed his song “Streets of Minneapolis” in that city, introduced by Governor Tim Walz.

Bruce said of the two people murdered by ICE in the Twin Cities: “Their names will not be forgotten.”

Springsteen opens his tour in Minneapolis this week. He was so incensed by what ICE did this winter, he wrote this song in one day and recorded it the next, and it released it in with 24 hours.

Bruce is a hero. He stands up for what he believes. Where are the stars of THIS generation to support him? We’re waiting for young people to stand up, too.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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