Friday, March 27, 2026
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Television

“NCIS” Thought Killing Off Rocky Carroll’s Character Would Bring Big Ratings, But Episode Was Only 7th Highest of Season

By Roger Friedman

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Was it really worth killing off NCIS director Leon Vance?

The producers of “NCIS” thought they’d reap a big ratings reward by doing in Vance, played by Rocky Carroll for 18 seasons.

According to the producers, this would be a “special” way to celebrate the 23 year series’ 500th episode.

Alas, the gain wasn’t much.

Vance’s death episode turns out to be the 7th highest rated episode of the season so far, putting in the middle of the 14 broadcast episodes so far in 2026.

Total viewers came to 5.5 million, which was up 12% from the prior episode and up 29.6% in the key demo.

But those increases were a low achievement since this episode isn’t nearly as high as six others in 2025-26 season.

Vance’s death, and Carroll’s exit, were for budgetary reasons, not ratings. Too bad for the actor. So great how TV producers rationalize killing off characters. At least “Grey’s Anatomy” is letting Teddi and Owen live when they’re written off.

Speaking of “Grey’s,” its ratings are much lower than CBS shows “Watson” and “DMV.” But the latter shows were cancelled today, and “Grey’s” persists like an infection that can’t be resolved. Go figure.

https://www.showbiz411.com/2026/03/24/ncis-crappy-move-for-500th-episode-kills-off-18-year-character-unceremoniously-and-without-warning-spoiler

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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