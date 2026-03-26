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The Oscars Will Balloon to Double Capacity with Move from Custom Theater in Hollywood to Tacky Downtown Los Angeles Mall

By Roger Friedman

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Little by little, the Oscars are being whittled away.

News today: starting in 2029, when the Oscars turn 101, they will move from a custom made theater in the heart of Hollywood to a dreary theater in a tacky downtown mall.

The Oscars used to presented in the Shrine Auditorium or Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. The latter is a beautiful venue, a real theater with some soul.

In 2002, the show moved to Hollywood and Highland’s Kodak Theater, owned by Philip Anschutz of AEG. The theater was renamed for Dolby when Kodak mostly disappeared. And there the Oscars have thrived for 24 years.

Today the Motion Picture Academy announced the Academy Awards leaving the Dolby, which is in the center of Hollywood. Where are they going? To another much less glamorous property.

The Peacock Theater is in the middle of LA Live, a tacky mall and food court that abuts the former Staples Center aka the Crypto.com Center. The Peacock is where the Emmys are held, and the pre-Grammys event. It has no history and the charm of a big box.

Anschutz — no longer the owner of the Dolby, long story — obviously wanted the Oscars back in one of his properties. This also suggests that the Oscars Governors Ball will be held in the cavernous LA Convention Center, like the Emmys after party and the Grammys’ Musicares gala. Glamorous is not a word that comes to mind.

LA Live can be a two hour drive from Beverly Hills at rush hour. It’s as far from the hot center of Hollywood and its history as Des Moines. Shutting the whole 23 acre campus down for the Oscars should be a challenge. That is, unless the Oscars don’t mind civilians in shorts and Rush t shirts finishing their Smashburgers and wandering over to the red carpet.

AEG says it’s going to fix up the Peacock Theater — formerly the Nokia and also Microsoft Theater — to make it more acceptable to the Oscars. Maybe they will. One thing’s for certain– the Peacock has twice the capacity of the Dolby at 7,100. Maybe I’ll be able to get a ticket again. In that case, this is a good plan!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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