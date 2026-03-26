Paul McCartney’s New Album Is Produced by Andrew Watt, Who Made Amazing Records with the Rolling Stones, Elton John

Paul McCartney’s new producer is Andrew Watt, the star who’s made great records with the Rolling Stones, and Elton John and Brandi Carlile, among others.

The new album, “The Boys of Dungeon Lane,” hits us on May 29th.

Here’s a bit from the press release on Paul’s site, plus the track titles:

The Boys of Dungeon Lane was first brought into existence five years ago when Paul met producer Andrew Watt for a cup of tea and an exchange of ideas. While playing around on the guitar during the meeting, Paul happened upon a chord that even he didn’t recognise. Undeterred and driven by his experimental nature, Paul carried on changing one note, then another, until he had a three-chord sequence, which Watt suggested they should record.

This session yielded the album’s opening track, As You Lie There. Encouraged by his new producer, Paul would flesh out the new track, playing the majority of instruments – much in the spirit of his 1970 solo debut album, McCartney. So began the journey of what became Paul’s 18th studio album credited solely to Paul.

Paul’s packed schedule meant that the album was recorded in tight and efficient sessions between legs of global tour dates spanning five years and alternating between Los Angeles and Sussex. With no record label pressure and no deadline, the pair were able to make the album to their own timeline and satisfaction.

The Boys of Dungeon Lane is musically eclectic and sees Paul across an array of instruments and styles showcasing his broad musicality. There’s Wings style rock, Beatles style harmonies, McCartney style grooves, understated intimacy, melody driven storytelling, character songs.

Track list:

As You Lie There

⁠Lost Horizon

⁠Days We Left Behind

⁠Ripples in a Pond

⁠Mountain Top

⁠Down South

⁠We Two

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⁠Come Inside

⁠Never Know

⁠Home to Us

⁠Life Can Be Hard

⁠First Star of the Night

⁠Salesman Saint

⁠Momma Gets By