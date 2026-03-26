Thursday, March 26, 2026
Donate
Celebrity

Mark Twain Said We’d Be Fooled: Bill Maher Getting Kennedy Center Award After Trump Said It Was “Fake News”

By Roger Friedman

Share

Mark Twain once said: “It’s easier to fool people than to convince them that they have been fooled.”

He knew what he was talking about.

Bill Maher is getting the Mark Twain Prize from the Kennedy Center after all.

Last week, The Atlantic broke that story. But then the White House denied it and called it “fake news.”

On his live to tape show on Friday, Maher didn’t say a word about it. He had plenty of time, too.

So what happened? The White House didn’t like getting scooped. So they labeled the whole thing as rubbish. Maher didn’t want to rock the boat since he knew the award would be announced at some point.

Politico broke the story this morning that Maher was indeed getting the award despite a contentious relationship with Trump. But don’t forget, Maher got a lot of flack last year for flying down to Mar-a-Lago and having dinner with Trump.

It’s hard to imagine how this all play out. Last year, the Twain award went to Conan O’Brien. He and all his guests on stage devastated Trump. Will that happen again? Will guests be advised not to to address the elephant in the room? Will Trump attend the show?

Maher, in an embargoed statement in the forthcoming Kennedy Center announcement, said: “Thank you to the Mark Twain people: I just had the award explained to me, and apparently it’s like an Emmy, except I win.”

“I’d just like to say that it is indeed humbling to get anything named for a man who’s been thrown out of as many school libraries as Mark Twain,” he joked.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com