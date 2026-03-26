Concern Over Coming Robert Pattinson-Zendaya Release “The Drama”: Fans Think It’s a Romcom, But A Dark Twist Hovers

There’s a lot of anticipation for a movie coming next Friday, April 3rd.

That would be “The Drama,” starring Robert Pattinson and Zendaya, two very popular current stars.

Fans think the A24 film is a rom-com since no reviews have been published yet. (I haven’t seen it.)

But now TMZ is reporting that the movie is anything but funny. At its center is a dark story that relates to school shootings, apparently.

“The Drama” is written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli, who credits are all indie movies with an edge. He’s never directed big stars with a lot on the line.

At the same time, A24 — which just had a hit with “Marty Supreme” –is known for cutting edge movies that don’t necessarily gain a wide following. They’ve had challenges this year with several small films including “How to Make a Killing,” “Eddington” and “Pillion.”

How will “The Drama” be met with by audiences? Will the subject matter be a turn off? Hard to say. But “The Drama” is much darker than audiences for Zendaya’s “Spider Man” or Pattinson’s “Twilight” might realize. For Zendaya, who’s also starred in film about cannibalism, this is a daring choice.

A great Drama? It’s possible.