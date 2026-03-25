Who Asked Him? Geraldo Rivera Suddenly Endorses Loathed Trump Flack Karoline Leavitt, Famous for Lying and Obfuscating

Really: who asked him?

Out of nowhere Geraldo Rivera, former Fox News correspondent, ex liberal who turned conservative decades ago, has issued an endorsement of Karoline Leavitt.

Leavitt, loathed by the press (which Rivera used to be part of), lies and obfuscates, backs Trump’s and the administration’s ridiculous positions with ease.

Geraldo writes: “Karoline Leavitt is a terrific White House press secretary, and spokesperson for the president, measured, controlled, informed, competent. Whether you’re right or left, Republican or Democrat you have to appreciate competence and loyalty.”

Leavitt isn’t one of those things, actually. She’s just a canny suck up.

The only thing they have in common is marriage. Rivera’s 5th wife, Erica Levy, is 31 years his junior. (He’s 82. She’s 51.) Karoline married a man 30 years her senior. So maybe that has something to do with it.

What would make Rivera do such a sycophantic thing? Does he want to open Trump’s tomb and see where Barron is?

Sad, really.