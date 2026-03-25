Savannah Guthrie Gives Interview About Mom’s Disappearance to Hoda Kotb on Today Show (Watch Video): “We Are in Agony”

Savannah Guthrie speaks.

Savannah has given a two part emotional interview to the Today Show about her mom, Nancy’s, disappearance and kidnapping to Hoda Kotb.

The interview will air Thursday and Friday.

The point is, Savannah is preparing a return to work, and this paves the way when she’s ready.

Savannah says, “Someone needs to do the right thing.”

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was discovered missing on February 1st. There are no real clues to what happened. Savannah is right. It’s time for someone to step up. The kidnapping didn’t happen in a vacuum.

“I imagine her terror,” she told Hoda of her mother. “And it is unthinkable, but those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face.”