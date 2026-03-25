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Savannah Guthrie Gives Interview About Mom’s Disappearance to Hoda Kotb on Today Show (Watch Video): “We Are in Agony”

By Roger Friedman

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Savannah Guthrie speaks.

Savannah has given a two part emotional interview to the Today Show about her mom, Nancy’s, disappearance and kidnapping to Hoda Kotb.

The interview will air Thursday and Friday.

The point is, Savannah is preparing a return to work, and this paves the way when she’s ready.

Savannah says, “Someone needs to do the right thing.”

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was discovered missing on February 1st. There are no real clues to what happened. Savannah is right. It’s time for someone to step up. The kidnapping didn’t happen in a vacuum.

“I imagine her terror,” she told Hoda of her mother. “And it is unthinkable, but those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face.”

@todayshowSavannah Guthrie is opening up for the first time about the “agony” of her mother’s abduction in an interview with Hoda Kotb on TODAY. In an excerpt of the upcoming interview that aired on TODAY on March 25, the TODAY co-anchor shared in an emotional talk with Hoda how she wakes up every night imagining her mother’s “terror” following her disappearance. Savannah’s full interview with Hoda will air in two parts on TODAY on Thursday, March 26, and Friday, March 27. The Guthrie family is offering a $1 million reward for the return of Nancy. The FBI is also offering a $100,000 reward and encouraging anyone with information to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

♬ original sound – TODAY Show

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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