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Paul McCartney: Looks Like He’s Announcing a New Album Called “The Boys of Dungeon Lane” Before LA Club Show

By Roger Friedman

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The word is out.

Paul McCartney’s two shows Friday and Saturday night in Los Angeles are not just frivolous affairs.

Posters have gone up in Liverpool and the UK for something called “The Boys of Dungeon Lane.”

Seems like that’s the title of a new album, not to be confused with Penny Lane.

Liverpool must have a lot of lanes. It definitely has an airport named for John Lennon, and the real Dungeon Lane is nearby. “Dungeon Lane” sounds like it might be about his childhood.

Not only that but Paul’s brother, Mike McGear McCartney, posted a tweet saying they’re posters “for r kids new album.” Mike mentions that his son, Josh, a graphic designer, created the logo (see Mike’s post below).

Former Wings member Jimmy McCulloch also kinda confirmed it on Facebook. There’s also a website set up for the album at www.theboysofdungeonlane.com.

Paul will probably debut a song and make the announcement by the time he hits the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles.

McCartney’s last album was “McCartney III,” which had some cool songs and an alternate version with covers by other musicians.

All of this comes on the heels of Paul’s Wings documentary, “Man on the Run.” Also, an edit of his Beatles song, “Two of Us,” is on the soundtrack for “Project Hail Mary.”

Paul turns 84 on June 18, by the way. He’s got a tour “coming up,” too.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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