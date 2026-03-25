Paul McCartney: Looks Like He’s Announcing a New Album Called “The Boys of Dungeon Lane” Before LA Club Show

The word is out.

Paul McCartney’s two shows Friday and Saturday night in Los Angeles are not just frivolous affairs.

Posters have gone up in Liverpool and the UK for something called “The Boys of Dungeon Lane.”

Seems like that’s the title of a new album, not to be confused with Penny Lane.

Liverpool must have a lot of lanes. It definitely has an airport named for John Lennon, and the real Dungeon Lane is nearby. “Dungeon Lane” sounds like it might be about his childhood.

Not only that but Paul’s brother, Mike McGear McCartney, posted a tweet saying they’re posters “for r kids new album.” Mike mentions that his son, Josh, a graphic designer, created the logo (see Mike’s post below).

Former Wings member Jimmy McCulloch also kinda confirmed it on Facebook. There’s also a website set up for the album at www.theboysofdungeonlane.com.

Paul will probably debut a song and make the announcement by the time he hits the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles.

McCartney’s last album was “McCartney III,” which had some cool songs and an alternate version with covers by other musicians.

All of this comes on the heels of Paul’s Wings documentary, “Man on the Run.” Also, an edit of his Beatles song, “Two of Us,” is on the soundtrack for “Project Hail Mary.”

Paul turns 84 on June 18, by the way. He’s got a tour “coming up,” too.