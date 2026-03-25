Harry Potter and Gang Are Back! Watch the Trailer for the HBO Series Coming This Christmas: Back to Square One

And so it begins again.

HBO’s new “Harry Potter” series starts this Christmas, with John Lithgow as Dumbledore, new kids, and a classy cast of British actors including the very great Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall. The series, based on J.K. Rowling’s beloved books, is written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner.

Will there be Quidditch? You betcha!