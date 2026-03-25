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Television

“Grey’s Anatomy” Cuts the Budget Again, Exits Long Timers Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver: At Least Their Characters Aren’t Killed

By Roger Friedman

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Strangely enough, ABC has renewed “Grey’s Anatomy” for its 23rd season.

The low rated show once again evades cancellation despite having been over a long time ago.

Unfortunately, as the budget shrinks, someone to go. This time that would be Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver, who play Owen and Teddy. The former arrived in Season 5. The latter came in Season 6, took a break, and then returned.

But like Rocky Carroll in “NCIS,” their tenures put them on the chopping block.

Still, Ellen Pompeo, James Pickens Jr., and Chandra Wilson remain from the original 2005 season.

McKidd and Raver are lucky that “Grey’s” isn’t killing off their characters. They can return for guest spots, unlike many of the show’s former players. “Grey’s” has a reputation for snuffing out contract players.

How this show could still be on the air remains one of the burning questions of TV land. This year, so far, the series is up 1% in the ratings but down almost 13% in the key age demo. The average weekly viewership is 2.2 million, just a little higher than “General Hospital,” which airs during the day.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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