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Box Office: “Project Hail Mary” Crossing $100 Mil Today After Six Days, “The Bride” Faces Extinction

By Roger Friedman

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Hooray!

“Project Hail Mary” is crossing $100 million right now as you read this report.

The Phil Lord-Christopher Miller smash cost around $200-$250 million. With this kind of first week, it should have no trouble making its money back.

On the surface, I can’t imagine a sequel. But who knows? Maybe there are more adventures for Rocky and Grace in the universe. But it will be hard to top this one.

Meanwhile, “The Bride!” is on her last breath. On Friday most of the 700 theaters it’s now in, “The Bride” is about to be slashed to nothing. Total take is $12.6 million. She’ll be lucky to get to $13 million. Oh my.

Also on the way out, but with far better results: “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” wrapping up at just over $400 million. More than a billion dollars extra came in from the rest of the world. Yes, $1.4 billion worldwide! No one is blue except the characters!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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