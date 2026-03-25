Box Office: “Project Hail Mary” Crossing $100 Mil Today After Six Days, “The Bride” Faces Extinction

Hooray!

“Project Hail Mary” is crossing $100 million right now as you read this report.

The Phil Lord-Christopher Miller smash cost around $200-$250 million. With this kind of first week, it should have no trouble making its money back.

On the surface, I can’t imagine a sequel. But who knows? Maybe there are more adventures for Rocky and Grace in the universe. But it will be hard to top this one.

Meanwhile, “The Bride!” is on her last breath. On Friday most of the 700 theaters it’s now in, “The Bride” is about to be slashed to nothing. Total take is $12.6 million. She’ll be lucky to get to $13 million. Oh my.

Also on the way out, but with far better results: “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” wrapping up at just over $400 million. More than a billion dollars extra came in from the rest of the world. Yes, $1.4 billion worldwide! No one is blue except the characters!