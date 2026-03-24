Tuesday, March 24, 2026
Donate
Music

Pop Buzz: K Pop Group BTS Stuffs iTunes Top 100 Singles with 16 Tracks from New Album Before Two Night Stint on Tonight Show

By Roger Friedman

Share

I’m sure you know teen K Pop group BTS is back.

They’ve got a new album out which is at the top of the iTunes chart.

The album has produced 16 — yes, 16 — spots on the iTunes top 100 including number, “Swim.”

This always happens with BTS. Their fans know how to game iTunes, and and do a good job it. The first week of each of their releases their songs clog the chart like plaque in an artery. Eventually this dissipates without a cardiac stent.

Oddly, the fans don’t seem very invested in Spotify, where BTS is less successful. “Swim” is only number 5 there.

The album is called “Arirang,” which means “next customer, please” in Korean.

The immensely popular boy band hits Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show for two nights next week. NBC says no standby line allowed in Rock Center, but check back to see these popsicles camping out any minute now.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com