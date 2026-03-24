Pop Buzz: K Pop Group BTS Stuffs iTunes Top 100 Singles with 16 Tracks from New Album Before Two Night Stint on Tonight Show

I’m sure you know teen K Pop group BTS is back.

They’ve got a new album out which is at the top of the iTunes chart.

The album has produced 16 — yes, 16 — spots on the iTunes top 100 including number, “Swim.”

This always happens with BTS. Their fans know how to game iTunes, and and do a good job it. The first week of each of their releases their songs clog the chart like plaque in an artery. Eventually this dissipates without a cardiac stent.

Oddly, the fans don’t seem very invested in Spotify, where BTS is less successful. “Swim” is only number 5 there.

The album is called “Arirang,” which means “next customer, please” in Korean.

The immensely popular boy band hits Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show for two nights next week. NBC says no standby line allowed in Rock Center, but check back to see these popsicles camping out any minute now.