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Bruce Springsteen Will Sing at No Kings Rally in Minneapolis, Joined by Joan Baez, Bernie Sanders, Jane Fonda

By Roger Friedman

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Bruce Springsteen is coming to Minneapolis.

The Boss will perform at the No Kings Rally March 28th, singing the song he wrote for Renee Good and Alex Pretti — killed by ICE — called “Streets of Minneapolis.”

Bruce is a mensch. Then he thinks off his No Kings tour in the Twin City a few days later.

Springsteen will be joined by Joan Baez, Bernie Sanders, and Jane Fonda, among others.

“You want to try to meet the moment,” Bruce Springsteen told the Minnesota Star Tribune on Monday afternoon. “The No Kings movement is of great import right now.

“When you have the opportunity to sing something where the timing is essential and if you have something powerful to sing, it elevates the moment, it elevates your job to another level,” he said. “And I’m always in search of that.”

Baez, Sanders, and Fonda are no strangers to protest rallies, and the No Kings event should be incredibly impactful.

PS Bruce isn’t going to sing just one song. I’m sure he’ll give the audience “Land of Hope and Dreams” and maybe a feel good hit, as well.

How about Baez? I’m assuming “Amazing Grace” will come from that amazing voice.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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