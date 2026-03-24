Bruce Springsteen Will Sing at No Kings Rally in Minneapolis, Joined by Joan Baez, Bernie Sanders, Jane Fonda

Bruce Springsteen is coming to Minneapolis.

The Boss will perform at the No Kings Rally March 28th, singing the song he wrote for Renee Good and Alex Pretti — killed by ICE — called “Streets of Minneapolis.”

Bruce is a mensch. Then he thinks off his No Kings tour in the Twin City a few days later.

Springsteen will be joined by Joan Baez, Bernie Sanders, and Jane Fonda, among others.

“You want to try to meet the moment,” Bruce Springsteen told the Minnesota Star Tribune on Monday afternoon. “The No Kings movement is of great import right now.

“When you have the opportunity to sing something where the timing is essential and if you have something powerful to sing, it elevates the moment, it elevates your job to another level,” he said. “And I’m always in search of that.”

Baez, Sanders, and Fonda are no strangers to protest rallies, and the No Kings event should be incredibly impactful.

PS Bruce isn’t going to sing just one song. I’m sure he’ll give the audience “Land of Hope and Dreams” and maybe a feel good hit, as well.

How about Baez? I’m assuming “Amazing Grace” will come from that amazing voice.