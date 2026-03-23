Former CBS Star Journalist Scott MacFarlane Joining Left-Leaning Intrepid Meidas Touch Network (See Video Announcement)

The great CBS News correspondent stunned everyone a couple of weeks ago when he up and quit the network.

He didn’t care for the path Bari Weiss had put the news on, interfering with it to make Donald Trump look good.

MacFarlane won’t have to worry about that where he’s going. Very smart move to the Meidas Touch Network. The social media platform dogs Trump and the Republicans, reporting actual facts. They’ve grown very quickly. With MacFarlane breaking news, the combo will be unstoppable.