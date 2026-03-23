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Former CBS Star Journalist Scott MacFarlane Joining Left-Leaning Intrepid Meidas Touch Network (See Video Announcement)

By Roger Friedman

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The great CBS News correspondent stunned everyone a couple of weeks ago when he up and quit the network.

He didn’t care for the path Bari Weiss had put the news on, interfering with it to make Donald Trump look good.

MacFarlane won’t have to worry about that where he’s going. Very smart move to the Meidas Touch Network. The social media platform dogs Trump and the Republicans, reporting actual facts. They’ve grown very quickly. With MacFarlane breaking news, the combo will be unstoppable.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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