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Exclusive: Superstar Celine Dion Working Toward Big Comeback Performance at the Eiffel Tower on Bastille Day July 14th

By Roger Friedman

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This is exclusive.

Superstar singer Celine Dion is confirmed — based on her health — to perform at the Eiffel Tower on Bastille Day, July 14th.

Dion last sang an Edith Piaf song at the Eiffel Tower during the Paris Olympics in 2024. But this will be on a much larger scale.

Dion — who turns 58 on March 30th — is well known to have suffered for some time from Stiff Person Syndrome. But she’s made some personal appearances recently, and I’m told she’s ready to sing in Paris as long as her health continues to improve.

I’ve known this for some time, but now Canadian newspaper La Presse on Sunday speculated that the star is preparing to perform two concerts a week at the 40,000-capacity Paris La Défense Arena in September and October. I don’t know if that’s true.

Celine last performed in New York in the spring of 2020 as part of her Courage World Tour. But the tour was stopped short because of the the Covid-19 pandemic.

Even if she sings a few songs at the Eiffel Tour, that will be huge international news. It certainly would sell out those Paris dates. I’d be surprised if the beloved singer would go on a city-to-city tour, however. I would expect well spaced residencies in a few major cities. She could keep Madison Square Garden packed if she wanted to!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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