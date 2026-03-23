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Barry Manilow Bounces Back from Cancer Treatment with First New Album of Original Material in 15 Years: He Wrote the Songs!

By Roger Friedman

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Barry Manilow is indefatigable.

For months the 82 year old has been recuperating from lung cancer surgery. At the same time, he’s had a bit of a hit single with “Once Before You Go,” which is getting played on Adult Contemporary radio. Babyface did the remix.

Now Barry has announced his first album in 15 years featuring new material.

“What a Time” is coming on June 5th, released by the famed singer and performer on his own label and distributed by The Orchard.

The first new single is called “Sun Shine,” and it’s typically upbeat Barry Manilow.

Also, after canceling and postponing shows this winter, Manilow will be back in action shortly. And now he’s got a lot of new material.

You can’t keep a good man down!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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