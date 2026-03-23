Barry Manilow Bounces Back from Cancer Treatment with First New Album of Original Material in 15 Years: He Wrote the Songs!

Barry Manilow is indefatigable.

For months the 82 year old has been recuperating from lung cancer surgery. At the same time, he’s had a bit of a hit single with “Once Before You Go,” which is getting played on Adult Contemporary radio. Babyface did the remix.

Now Barry has announced his first album in 15 years featuring new material.

“What a Time” is coming on June 5th, released by the famed singer and performer on his own label and distributed by The Orchard.

The first new single is called “Sun Shine,” and it’s typically upbeat Barry Manilow.

Also, after canceling and postponing shows this winter, Manilow will be back in action shortly. And now he’s got a lot of new material.

You can’t keep a good man down!