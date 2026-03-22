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Listen to Ryan Gosling Seriously Explain His Love for Daytime Soaps, “Days of Our Lives” Especially

By Roger Friedman

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Attention “Days of our Lives.”

Oscar nominated actor Ryan Gosling, star of “Project Hail Mary,” is a fan.

Like, a massive one.

Watch this interview. It’s hilarious. Gosling expresses his love for the show, as well as his admiration for the actors who must memorize hundreds of pages a week.

If only “Days” had a regular shooting schedule, they could work Gosling into the story. But they’re about 10 months ahead. Also, I think the era he enjoyed is long over.

John Oliver also recently revealed his love of soaps. “General Hospital” is trying to find him a role.

PS Let’s not forget that new Oscar winner Michael B. Jordan came from “All My Children.” Oscar winners Julianne Moore and Marisa Tomei are graduates of “As the World Turns.” So is Parker Posey.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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