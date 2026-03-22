Listen to Ryan Gosling Seriously Explain His Love for Daytime Soaps, “Days of Our Lives” Especially

Attention “Days of our Lives.”

Oscar nominated actor Ryan Gosling, star of “Project Hail Mary,” is a fan.

Like, a massive one.

Watch this interview. It’s hilarious. Gosling expresses his love for the show, as well as his admiration for the actors who must memorize hundreds of pages a week.

If only “Days” had a regular shooting schedule, they could work Gosling into the story. But they’re about 10 months ahead. Also, I think the era he enjoyed is long over.

John Oliver also recently revealed his love of soaps. “General Hospital” is trying to find him a role.

PS Let’s not forget that new Oscar winner Michael B. Jordan came from “All My Children.” Oscar winners Julianne Moore and Marisa Tomei are graduates of “As the World Turns.” So is Parker Posey.