Gwyneth Paltrow — “the Original Nepo” Baby — and Six Time Tony Award Winner Audra McDonald Among MUSE Awards Honorees

With a nod to her mother — beloved actress Blythe Danner — and evoking the spirit of her late father producer — Bruce Paltrow, Gwytheth Paltrow graced the stage at Cipriani 42nd street for this year’s New York Women in Film and Television Muse Awards.

Being the original “nepo baby” — her words — may have given her the platform to dive from, but taking her privilege to the next step was all Gwyneth. Yes, she epitomizes this year’s Muse theme of “Regeneration,” being a bona fide Oscar-winning movie star, and also a major business mogul with her company, Goop. Resilient enough, she’s revived her movie actress chops most recently in “Marty Supreme.”

It’s not that it wasn’t easy. But more, she reminded the audience of 700 rapt attendees chomping down Cipriani’s signature filet mignon and apple pie a la mode, as a young woman, her moves were under the radar, and frankly, that was liberating. Really? Friends, agents, family poo-pooed when she wanted to start her high-end beauty product line. Yes, really!

She never mentioned the quips about her owning Miramax when she won Best Actress for “Shakespeare in Love.” No talk of her critique of Harvey Weinstein’s behavior, her coining of the phrase “creative uncoupling” after her very public uncoupling with Coldplay’s Chris Martin –- hey, her son Moses was in the room, as was her now husband, Brad Falchuk. Shout outs abounded.

But if you really wanted to get into star power, another Muse stole the show. That would be the multi-Tony awarded Audra McDonald. Not only a mega-talent in theater—most recently as Mama Rose in “Gypsy” — she’s also stunning in television — in HBO’s series, “The Gilded Age.”

McDonald reminded everyone of the definition of “muse” to inspire and finished with mention of her nine-year old daughter -– with Tony nominated Will Swenson who was present — delaying bedtime while singing a girl-power hit from Tik Tok.

The Muse Awards lineup featured actress Jamie Brewer, director Patricia Cardosa, producer Jane Raab –- and acknowledgement of “Sex and the City” producer Darren Star who was in the room. A new Muse award was inaugurated with a statue for WNBA athlete Izzy Harrison for Achievement in Sports and Media. Joy Reid, honored with the Enid Roth Award for Excellence in Journalism finished with “We represent the power to be loud.”