“60 Minutes” Diluted: No Political Segments Tonight Though We’re In an Undeclared War, Airports Have Gone Haywire, Prices Soar

“60 Minutes” is about twenty minutes in right now on the East Coast.
There are no political segments.
Nothing on Iran, gas prices, the TSA, or the chaos in airports.
The segments are about minerals, shipbuilding, and dogs curing dementia.
This is the “60 Minutes” of Bari Weiss.
While I’m sure these are wonderful reports, but nothing on America’s number 1 news show is addressing what’s happening urgently in this country.
Good night and good luck.
Here’s the rundown.
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