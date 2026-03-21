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Box Office: “Project Hail Mary” Scores with $34 Million Thurs-Fri Opening, Shoots for $70 Mil Weekend

By Roger Friedman

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Amazon can finally forget about “Melania.”

“Project Hail Mary” scored $33 million from Thursday previews and Friday opening day.

Amaze, amaze.

The Phil Lord-Christopher Miller space bonanza is looking at a $70 million weekend. Stunning.

Amazon has waited and waited for years for a gigantic hit, a real hit, the kind they can boast about.

I did love “Manchester by-the-Sea,” but Casey Affleck never left Earth.

Ryan Gosling is all but assured awards action next winter, and so are all the below-the-line artists who’ve made a production for the ages.

If only Melania Trump had waited. She could have been on the spaceship with “Rocky” when Gosling’s Ryland Grace arrived!

Meantime, “The Bride!”– the poor bride — stood up, returned gifts, trying to sell the wedding dress on ebay — dropped 1,900 theaters on its way to streaming somewhere — like HBO Max — where it can be shown as the centerpiece of fun parties. There might be a drinking game involved!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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