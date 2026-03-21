Box Office: “Project Hail Mary” Scores with $34 Million Thurs-Fri Opening, Shoots for $70 Mil Weekend

Amazon can finally forget about “Melania.”

“Project Hail Mary” scored $33 million from Thursday previews and Friday opening day.

Amaze, amaze.

The Phil Lord-Christopher Miller space bonanza is looking at a $70 million weekend. Stunning.

Amazon has waited and waited for years for a gigantic hit, a real hit, the kind they can boast about.

I did love “Manchester by-the-Sea,” but Casey Affleck never left Earth.

Ryan Gosling is all but assured awards action next winter, and so are all the below-the-line artists who’ve made a production for the ages.

If only Melania Trump had waited. She could have been on the spaceship with “Rocky” when Gosling’s Ryland Grace arrived!

Meantime, “The Bride!”– the poor bride — stood up, returned gifts, trying to sell the wedding dress on ebay — dropped 1,900 theaters on its way to streaming somewhere — like HBO Max — where it can be shown as the centerpiece of fun parties. There might be a drinking game involved!