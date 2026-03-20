No Surprise: Bill Maher is Not Getting the Mark Twain Prize at the Kennedy Center After All, And Probably No One Will

This all started with The Atlantic.

A source told that Bill Maher, sometimes thought of as funny, was going to receive the Mark Twain Prize for Humor at the Kennedy Center.

The Atlantic published the story. It seemed plausible, so why not?

But as soon as the story appeared, The Atlantic now reports, the Trump White House phoned the Kennedy Center to tell them no, absolutely not.

Professional liar Karoline Leavitt immediately disowned the whole thing, saying it was fake news. Maher was never scheduled to get the award. She said: “This is fake news. Bill Maher will NOT be getting this award.”

Frankly, it’s unlikely there will be a Mark Twain award again until Trump is out of office. Last year, Conan O’Brien’s award show, taped live for Netflix, turned into a hilarious bashing of Trump. Can you imagine what would happen now as comic after comic took to the stage to denounce the administration?

Also, there’s never been a time set for the Mark Twain Award this year. And with Trump shutting the Kennedy Center down for two years, the whole thing seems impractical.

Maher is sure to address this debacle on his HBO show tonight. We’ll be listening. Follow me on Twitter @showbiz411