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Music

Harry Styles Usurped at Number 1 by BTS, “Kiss-Disco” Album Dropped 77% Second Week to Fewer than 100,000 in Sales

By Roger Friedman

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Harry Styles spent a big week at number 1 last. His new “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally” sold 425,000 copies immediately.

But the pop audience is fickle. During its second week, “Kiss” dropped a whopping 77% and sold just 98K copies. The “Aperture” closed.

This was even after Harry’s appearance on “Saturday Night Live” and his taped-live Netflix special. In the second week he sold only 22,486 actual albums and downloads.

Now, with last night’s release of a new KPop BTS album, Harry has dropped to number 8 on the iTunes the top 100 albums chart. One single, “American Girls,” is number 80. All his other tracks have evaporated.

Harry’s not hurting. His tour including the MSG residency, are selling out. The fans will go see him without hesitation. He puts on a great show! He just needs a hit single from the album.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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