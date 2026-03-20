Harry Styles Usurped at Number 1 by BTS, “Kiss-Disco” Album Dropped 77% Second Week to Fewer than 100,000 in Sales

Harry Styles spent a big week at number 1 last. His new “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally” sold 425,000 copies immediately.

But the pop audience is fickle. During its second week, “Kiss” dropped a whopping 77% and sold just 98K copies. The “Aperture” closed.

This was even after Harry’s appearance on “Saturday Night Live” and his taped-live Netflix special. In the second week he sold only 22,486 actual albums and downloads.

Now, with last night’s release of a new KPop BTS album, Harry has dropped to number 8 on the iTunes the top 100 albums chart. One single, “American Girls,” is number 80. All his other tracks have evaporated.

Harry’s not hurting. His tour including the MSG residency, are selling out. The fans will go see him without hesitation. He puts on a great show! He just needs a hit single from the album.