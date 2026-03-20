Chuck Norris, Tough Guy Actor, Dies at 86 Famous for “Walker Texas Ranger,” Martial Arts and Action Movies

Sad news to report Chuck Norris, on our screens for over 60 years, has died at age 86.

Norris starred in TV’s “Walker, Texas Ranger,” a perennial, from 1993 to 2001. He appeared in dozens of movies and TV shows as a tough guy. He was also part of a long running infomercial about fitness with Christie Brinkley. He seemed indestructible.

Norris’s work was niche. There were no Oscars but plenty of money made and lots of fans suitably entertained. He worked with Bruce Lee and Sylvester Stallone, among others.



