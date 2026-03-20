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Chuck Norris, Tough Guy Actor, Dies at 86 Famous for “Walker Texas Ranger,” Martial Arts and Action Movies

By Roger Friedman

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Sad news to report Chuck Norris, on our screens for over 60 years, has died at age 86.

Norris starred in TV’s “Walker, Texas Ranger,” a perennial, from 1993 to 2001. He appeared in dozens of movies and TV shows as a tough guy. He was also part of a long running infomercial about fitness with Christie Brinkley. He seemed indestructible.

Norris’s work was niche. There were no Oscars but plenty of money made and lots of fans suitably entertained. He worked with Bruce Lee and Sylvester Stallone, among others.


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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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