Thursday, March 19, 2026
Donate
CelebrityMusicTelevision

No Standby Line for the Nights BTS Appear on The Tonight Show Next Week: Either Have a Ticket or Stay Away from 30 Rock

By Roger Friedman

Share

K Pop smash hitters BTS are coming to the Tonight Show next week.

But unlike other nights, there will be no standby line.

Either have a ticket or stay away from 30 Rock.

NBC isn’t saying so, but I think after Harry Styles appeared on “SNL,” their security team is worn out by crazy teenagers.

BTS is appearing both on March 25th and 26th. Their new album, Arirang, drops tonight after midnight. To complement the release, they’re also giving a live performance, “BTS The Comeback Live | Arirang,” streaming Saturday on Netflix.

I thought “Arirang” translated into “Ka ching” in English. But according to Google AI:

“Arirang is Korea’s most beloved, iconic folk song, often treated as an unofficial, sentimental national anthem representing unity, sorrow, resilience, and cultural pride. The term, typically used to represent deep emotional longing and endurance through hardship (often called Han), generally symbolizes crossing a mountain ridge from despair towards hope.”

It also means “Ka ching.”

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com