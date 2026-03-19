No Standby Line for the Nights BTS Appear on The Tonight Show Next Week: Either Have a Ticket or Stay Away from 30 Rock

K Pop smash hitters BTS are coming to the Tonight Show next week.

But unlike other nights, there will be no standby line.

Either have a ticket or stay away from 30 Rock.

NBC isn’t saying so, but I think after Harry Styles appeared on “SNL,” their security team is worn out by crazy teenagers.

BTS is appearing both on March 25th and 26th. Their new album, Arirang, drops tonight after midnight. To complement the release, they’re also giving a live performance, “BTS The Comeback Live | Arirang,” streaming Saturday on Netflix.

I thought “Arirang” translated into “Ka ching” in English. But according to Google AI:

“Arirang is Korea’s most beloved, iconic folk song, often treated as an unofficial, sentimental national anthem representing unity, sorrow, resilience, and cultural pride . The term, typically used to represent deep emotional longing and endurance through hardship (often called Han), generally symbolizes crossing a mountain ridge from despair towards hope.”

It also means “Ka ching.”