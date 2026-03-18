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Dumped: Trump Media Stock Price Plummets Almost 7% to All Time Low for Trump’s Pretend Social Media Platform

By Roger Friedman

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You may not have noticed, but Truth Social is in the toilet.

The stock for Donald Trump’s social media platform has bottom out to its lowest price since the day it launched.

Today’s final price for Trump Media is $9.13. That’s down 6.84% from Tuesday.

But that’s also down 55% since this day last year. Or $10.96.

According to semrush, traffic has also plummeted. Visits in January were down 42% from December. The site has an authority score of 57, which means the site carries no weight at all editorially.

Like Trump, who makes spontaneous statements with nothing to support them, Truth Social issues press releases about new video programs and other business plans. None of it amounts to anything and no one takes it seriously.

The stock is basically worthless. It’s a typical Trump grift. The only reason the main corporate investors are still there is to curry favor from barely there, swollen ankle, self-congratulatory buffoon.

Indeed, Truth Social is a social media sewer devoted to Trump’s inane ramblings, and posts from political brown nosers who want Trump to see their names.

Nothing on the site falls under “factual” or even “truthful.” The gist of the posts are attacks on Democrats or immigrants, or both. If it were called Screed Social it would be more aptly named.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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