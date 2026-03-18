Dumped: Trump Media Stock Price Plummets Almost 7% to All Time Low for Trump’s Pretend Social Media Platform

You may not have noticed, but Truth Social is in the toilet.

The stock for Donald Trump’s social media platform has bottom out to its lowest price since the day it launched.

Today’s final price for Trump Media is $9.13. That’s down 6.84% from Tuesday.

But that’s also down 55% since this day last year. Or $10.96.

According to semrush, traffic has also plummeted. Visits in January were down 42% from December. The site has an authority score of 57, which means the site carries no weight at all editorially.

Like Trump, who makes spontaneous statements with nothing to support them, Truth Social issues press releases about new video programs and other business plans. None of it amounts to anything and no one takes it seriously.

The stock is basically worthless. It’s a typical Trump grift. The only reason the main corporate investors are still there is to curry favor from barely there, swollen ankle, self-congratulatory buffoon.

Indeed, Truth Social is a social media sewer devoted to Trump’s inane ramblings, and posts from political brown nosers who want Trump to see their names.

Nothing on the site falls under “factual” or even “truthful.” The gist of the posts are attacks on Democrats or immigrants, or both. If it were called Screed Social it would be more aptly named.