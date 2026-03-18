Trailer for “Spider Man: Brand New Day”: Will MJ Remember Peter Parker? Did Zendaya and Tom Holland Get Married?

It’s time for another “Spider Man” movie.

“Brand New Day” is coming on July 31st. The difference between this one and the others is that no one remembers Peter Parker aka Spider Man.

Also, no one knows if Zendaya and Tom Holland got married or if she was part of a promotional plug for another movie?

One more question: If they ever do get married, will Zendaya walk down the aisle to the “Spider Man” theme song? Will Tom swing in first?

Lots of guest stars in the latest edition, including Sadie Sink and Jon Bernthal. But no Marisa Tomei. They killed off her character, Aunt May, in the last chapter. She will be missed!

This is the fourth “Spider Man” movie with this main cast. There are now 10 altogether.

There will be 10 more if Sony can swing it.