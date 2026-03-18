Report: Anna Wintour Tries Again to Have a Legit Filmmaker Make a Self-Serving Documentary About Her — Will it Work?

Poor Anna Wintour.

Years ago she allowed documentary filmmaker RJ Cutler to make a doc about her and Vogue. It was called “The September Issue.”

The whole thing blew up in her face. She came off very badly, and the charming Grace Coddington was the star of the movie because she seemed human as opposed to Anna’s chilly scenes of Wintour.

Coddington wound up leaving the magazine, by the way.

But years have passed, and Melania Trump got her own documentary. So why not try again?

Page Six reports that actor-director Fisher Stevens has been brought in to make a doc just about Anna. I’m sure she expects a valentine, a white wash, a love letter to the woman behind the sunglasses.

But Stevens isn’t a fool. How Anna toppled Grace Mirabella to become editor of Vogue is just the start. Her Lady Macbeth machinations at Conde Nast are a great story. Also, her first marriage could be a movie.

Will we see any of that? And who will be the Grace Coddington of this movie? One of the best scenes in “The September Issue” was Anna coming to breakfast with her children wearing sunglasses.

And by the way: it’s LOL to see Wintour being so chummy with Anne Hathaway on the Oscar stage. Years ago, at Harvey Weintein’s wedding to Georgina Chapman, I introduced Anne to Anna. Hathaway spotted Wintour and asked if I could do the job. I said, She had just starred in “The Devil Wears Prada,” a movie that did Wintour no favors.

As we were leaving the wedding, I said, “Anna, do you know Anne Hathaway?”

Wintour imperiously looked over her sunglasses at Hathaway. She said, with trademark steeliness, “Yes,” and abruptly turned on her heel, and left. We all exploded in laughter as Wintour trailed away.

Anna is a survivor, so she’s definitely on board for the new “Devil Wears Prada.” She gets the joke now. So the movie opens the same week as the Met Ball, and the stars will all be there. Better to have them pissing off the red carpet than pissing on to it!

PS This year’s co-hosts are Nicholas Maduro, Count Chocula, Erica Kirk, and the new Ayatollah’s boyfriend.