“Project Hail Mary” Premiere: Ryan Gosling, Sandra Huller, and Dozens of Influencers We’ve Never Heard of Walk the Red Carpet

Red carpet premiere?

We used to have big names who came to movie premieres. Remember the days? Other well known actors, broadcasters, screenwriters, producers. It was pretty exciting when you ran into someone at a premiere who rarely went out.

Not anymore. Premieres are stocked with “influencers” by publicists and the movie studios. They fly them in from wherever they live, put them up, and send them down the red carpet.

The result is that the red carpet tonight for Amazon’s “Project Hail Mary” consisted of stars Ryan Gosling, Sandra Huller, a few lesser known cast members, and a bunch of people you and I have never heard of.

The red carpet pictures from Wire Image are full of these people. Have you heard of Jess Ortiz? David Carmi? Cat Abram? Milana Vayntrub? I’m sure they’re lovely people, but they’re not what we’d call famous and certainly not people who the photographers can make money from by selling their pictures. Who would want them?

What about Isaac Boots? Great name. He’s an “internet personality.” According to his website, Mr. Boots is a “celebrity trainer, choreographer, and Broadway dancer with a long list of credits to his name.” He sells a line of hoodies because, really, you can’t find a hoodie anywhere.

There’s also someone named Cooper Hayes, about 25, who poses shirtless on TikTok and has 43,500 followers. He can probably do a lot for “Project Hail Mary.” How about “content creator” Art Bezrukavenko? Don’t you read his movie reviews? Alexia Del Valle? She’s a “Comedy, skit, and lip sync content creator who is best known for posting videos on her lexdelvalle TikTok account.”

And of course, there’s Jonathan Cheban, Kardashian, the OG influencer. A Kardashian associate who goes by the moniker “Foodgod.” (Julia Child just rolled in her grave.)

I wonder what the stars and directors of the movies think when they see this gang getting their pictures taken. There have been two big brouhahas recently involving influencers mixed in with celebrities. At a screening of his new rom-dram movie, Robert Pattinson took his seat only to have the person seated behind him call his name and yell, “Bat-man!”

Another influencer Jake Shane, caused a scene at the Vanity Fair Oscar party, when he told actress Julia Fox — herself a single mother like Rose Byrne’s character — that he found the child in “If I Had Legs, I’d Kick You” annoying. “Do you think that kid was annoying?” he asked Fox on video. “You know that kid was so damn annoying.”

PS Just wait– The Met Ball will be full of influencers. There’s already one named Olandria on a circulating guest list.

Message to studios: you reap what you sow.