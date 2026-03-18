Madonna “Ray of Light” Collaborator Says He Hasn’t Heard from Her in Over 20 Years, Will Tell All in a Book

Madonna hasn’t made a record of any importance in a very long time. Depending on your age, maybe not in your lifetime.

Her last great hurrah was “Ray of Light,” which was so good she named her foundation after it.

The producer and writer of “Ray of Light” was William Orbit. Like all of Madonna’s songwriters and producers, Orbit never had much to do with Madonna.

He says on Facebook he hasn’t heard from Madge in over two decades.

The worst part is that he’s written and produced a sequel to “Ray of Light,” but she doesn’t care.

“I have an album ready that imho is indeed the successor to ROL.

Everything about how it was made and how it sounds yells that from the first few bars. And I reached out. And there has been heard. Nil response.”

Orbit says: “Zero zero absolute zero hard feelings. Are you kidding, I will always love that woman. For real. She made my career. But am I crying?…I am writing a book, and that’s where I will put that entire story along with my candid reflections.”

Well, that’s a book we’d all like to read. How about including Stephen Bray, Patrick Leonard, and so on, all the writers of Madonna’s hits?

PS When Madonna was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, she didn’t thank one of them. Not one.

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