Trailer: Jonah Hill’s “Outcome” Stars Keanu Reeves and Features…Famed Soap Star Susan Lucci as His Mother

Guess who’s in the Jonah Hill movie, “Outcome”?

Keanu Reeves, Martin Scorsese, and… soap star Susan Lucci!

Lucci is the most exciting part of the trailer below. “All My Children” has been off the air for more than a decade but she’s indefatigable. One reason is that she’s like the nicest person you could meet who played the most self-centered woman in TV history!

“Outcome” has a big cast including Cameron Diaz, Matt Bomer, and Hill himself — who looks and sounds unrecognizable. “Outcome” looks a little like “Jay Kelly.”

Music is by Jon Brion, which only means good things.