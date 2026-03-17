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Trailer: Jonah Hill’s “Outcome” Stars Keanu Reeves and Features…Famed Soap Star Susan Lucci as His Mother

By Roger Friedman

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Guess who’s in the Jonah Hill movie, “Outcome”?

Keanu Reeves, Martin Scorsese, and… soap star Susan Lucci!

Lucci is the most exciting part of the trailer below. “All My Children” has been off the air for more than a decade but she’s indefatigable. One reason is that she’s like the nicest person you could meet who played the most self-centered woman in TV history!

“Outcome” has a big cast including Cameron Diaz, Matt Bomer, and Hill himself — who looks and sounds unrecognizable. “Outcome” looks a little like “Jay Kelly.”

Music is by Jon Brion, which only means good things.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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