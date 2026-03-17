Sean Penn Presented with “Oscar” by Ukrainians as a Thank You for Visiting Them Instead Of Going to Academy Awards Ceremony

Sean Penn got something maybe better than Oscar from Ukraine.

The CEO of Ukrainian Railways, Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, presented Sean with an “Oscar” they had made from a railcar destroyed by Russia.

When Pertsovskyi says it’s not a real Oscar, Penn responds with a hug. He says, “They’re all treasures.”

The whole scene encapsulates why Penn chose Ukraine over the Oscars. He’s sending a signal that world issues are bigger than the backslapping in Hollywood.

Message received.

Lovely.