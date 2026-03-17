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Television

Oscar Ratings Drop 9% from Last Year to 17.9 Million, Down 2 Million from 2025 with Better Movies But More Somber Show

By Roger Friedman

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The Oscar ratings tumbled on Sunday night.

Down 9% from last year, or by 2 million viewers, to 17.9 million.

This was the biggest drop since 2022.

While it was a well produced show, it was also lackluster. As I predicted, the cutting of three current Best Song nominees, plus a lack of Hollywood glam, really did them in.

Also, as predicted, the show was very somber because of all the In Memoriams that had to be addressed.

It was also a predictable year from the outset. Having the Oscars so late — none of the nominated movies are still in theaters — killed the excitement. For months we’ve known that “One Battle After Another” was the winner. “Sinners” was always the runner up. We knew all the acting winners, too.

The Oscars cannot go beyond February 28th. March 15th was a mistake.

It wasn’t Conan O’Brien’s fault, but even he felt subdued. After all, he was an unwitting part of the Rob Reiner tragedy that was not so long ago. In his promos, Conan seemed a little off. Who could blame him?

Not having five songs didn’t help. The Academy’s decision to feature only two of the nominated songs was nearsighted.

My other peeve about Sunday’s show was the set. It was so dull and lifeless. Where did Hollywood go? I felt like I was at suburban mall spa. Trees? What?

Still, TV expert Joe Adalian points out that the Oscars were held after the change to daylight sayings time, unlike previous years. They started early, and a lot of competitio including World Baseball Classic.

We can nitpick forever, but I do think the real issue is waiting too long. And, personally, maybe not rely on influencers for promotion. Social media didn’t help at all.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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