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No Glitz, No Glamour, No Numbers: Oscars Fall in Ratings from Lack of the Outrageous or Spontaneous, But Next Year Could Be Better

By Roger Friedman

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Don’t be surprised by the low Oscar ratings.

The show offered no glitz or glamour. There was nothing outrageous or spontaneous.

Remember the days of Cher coming out in a wild outfit? Now the dresses are so sublime, they’re sleep inducing.

I said last week when the presenters were announced that the show seemed pedestrian. Instead of drawing on the living legends who could spice things up, the producers went for safe people all under the age of 50. Where was Jack Palance doing a one armed push up?

And on that subject: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell were sitting in the audience to root for daughter Kate Hudson. Why weren’t they presenters? That was a waste of talent. Others were wasted, too. So many stars — like Annette Bening — came for the Rob Reiner tribute? Why didn’t they present?

Also, it was obvious that the Academy and ABC advised winners against making political statements. The only person who didn’t listen was Javier Bardem, who offensively yelled “Free Palestine!” before the censors could bleep it.

But we’re in an undeclared war with Iran. No one said a word about it. I wish when Sean Penn won, someone read a statement that he was in Ukraine. That would have been a jolt.

The complaints could go on and on. The only thing we know is that next year, we will have BIG Movies in the running, hopefully. “Disclosure Day,” “Dune 3,” “The Odyssey,” a new Joel Coen movie. We’ll cross our fingers that the telecast is in February, and that the producers will look for some pizzazz.

One last thing: there’s no sense of occasion or grandeur when you’re told “an episode of The Bachelorette” will follow the Oscars. No! The Oscars are supposed to run late, keep you up, make you late in the morning. ABC has diminished the importance as if the Oscars are a lead-in to their insipid dating show

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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