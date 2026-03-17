“Melania” Movie Drops Out of Amazon Top 10, Now 30th Most Watched Show on Platform — And It’s Free!

No surprise, but no one is watch “Melania” on streaming.

A few days ago, Donald Trump called his wife a “movie star.”

Far from it.

“Melania,” an infomercial about a hollow woman, is now the 30th most watched show on Amazon Prime.

The “movie” is also out of the top 10 on the movie list.

Amazon Prime paid the Trumps $40 million for the movie, which cost maybe $2 million including music clearances.

The streamer spent another $35 million on marketing a product no one wanted.

Box office take totaled $16 million, half of which the theaters got.

Most theaters were empty, and it’s presumed that a lot of tickets were bought by Republican groups as a favor to Trump.

Brett Ratner’s film is a dull, self-serving tribute to a person who evidently doesn’t exist.

The irony here is that the movie is free to Prime subscribers, and ad-less thanks to sponsorship from Rupert Murdoch.