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“Melania” Movie Drops Out of Amazon Top 10, Now 30th Most Watched Show on Platform — And It’s Free!

By Roger Friedman

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No surprise, but no one is watch “Melania” on streaming.

A few days ago, Donald Trump called his wife a “movie star.”

Far from it.

“Melania,” an infomercial about a hollow woman, is now the 30th most watched show on Amazon Prime.

The “movie” is also out of the top 10 on the movie list.

Amazon Prime paid the Trumps $40 million for the movie, which cost maybe $2 million including music clearances.

The streamer spent another $35 million on marketing a product no one wanted.

Box office take totaled $16 million, half of which the theaters got.

Most theaters were empty, and it’s presumed that a lot of tickets were bought by Republican groups as a favor to Trump.

Brett Ratner’s film is a dull, self-serving tribute to a person who evidently doesn’t exist.

The irony here is that the movie is free to Prime subscribers, and ad-less thanks to sponsorship from Rupert Murdoch.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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