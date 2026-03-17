CBS Evening News Ratings Crash Below 4 Million as Viewers Turn Away from Network Debacle, Bad Press, and Bari Weiss

Tony Dokoupil got taken out last week.

New numbers for CBS Evening News show a crash below 4 million to 3.83 million viewers.

That’s a new low for the show, and for Dokoupil since he took over.

Yikes!

The show’s turn to the right under CBS News chief Bari Weiss, coupled with a lot of bad publicity about CBS News in general have undermined the network’s lead show enormously.

The Dokoupil broadcast has lost 15% of its viewership in the key demo. It’s significantly down from the CBS Evening News from a year ago.

What’s happened? An erosion of confidence in Weiss’s management of the network and the show. What was the Tiffany Network been systematically tarnished. Viewers are turning to NBC and ABC where they’re getting consistent news coverage, not Weiss and her employer, David Ellison, pandering to the Trump administration.