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CBS Evening News Ratings Crash Below 4 Million as Viewers Turn Away from Network Debacle, Bad Press, and Bari Weiss

By Roger Friedman

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Tony Dokoupil got taken out last week.

New numbers for CBS Evening News show a crash below 4 million to 3.83 million viewers.

That’s a new low for the show, and for Dokoupil since he took over.

Yikes!

The show’s turn to the right under CBS News chief Bari Weiss, coupled with a lot of bad publicity about CBS News in general have undermined the network’s lead show enormously.

The Dokoupil broadcast has lost 15% of its viewership in the key demo. It’s significantly down from the CBS Evening News from a year ago.

What’s happened? An erosion of confidence in Weiss’s management of the network and the show. What was the Tiffany Network been systematically tarnished. Viewers are turning to NBC and ABC where they’re getting consistent news coverage, not Weiss and her employer, David Ellison, pandering to the Trump administration.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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