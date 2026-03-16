Will Sean Penn Give President Zelensky His New Oscar? Three Time Winner Ditched Awards to Visit Ukraine Over Weekend

Sean Penn skipped the Oscars to go see Vladomyr Zelensky, president of the Ukraine.

Initially no one knew where he was. Accepting Penn’s third Oscar on his behalf last night, Kieran Culkin said, “Sean Penn couldn’t be here, or didn’t want to be here.”

Penn gave Zelensky one of his two Oscar statues back in 2022 as a sign of support for Ukraine in their war with Russia.

He must really like the former comedian, because he chose to spend Oscar night with him.

Will he donate the new Oscar, too? And why not? Ukraine needs all the help it can get, and support from the West raises awareness.

Zelensky wrote on social media:” Sean, thanks to you, we know what a true friend of Ukraine is. You have stood with Ukraine since the first day of the full-scale war. This is still true today. And we know that you will continue to stand with our country and our people.”

Penn, by the way, joins a handful of actors who’ve won three Oscars including Meryl Streep, Daniel Day Lewis, Cate Blanchett, and Jack Nicholson.