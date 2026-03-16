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Will Sean Penn Give President Zelensky His New Oscar? Three Time Winner Ditched Awards to Visit Ukraine Over Weekend

By Roger Friedman

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Sean Penn skipped the Oscars to go see Vladomyr Zelensky, president of the Ukraine.

Initially no one knew where he was. Accepting Penn’s third Oscar on his behalf last night, Kieran Culkin said, “Sean Penn couldn’t be here, or didn’t want to be here.”

Penn gave Zelensky one of his two Oscar statues back in 2022 as a sign of support for Ukraine in their war with Russia.

He must really like the former comedian, because he chose to spend Oscar night with him.

Will he donate the new Oscar, too? And why not? Ukraine needs all the help it can get, and support from the West raises awareness.

Zelensky wrote on social media:” Sean, thanks to you, we know what a true friend of Ukraine is. You have stood with Ukraine since the first day of the full-scale war. This is still true today. And we know that you will continue to stand with our country and our people.”

Penn, by the way, joins a handful of actors who’ve won three Oscars including Meryl Streep, Daniel Day Lewis, Cate Blanchett, and Jack Nicholson.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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