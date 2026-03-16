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Top Oscar Party: Warner Bros Celebrated Its “One Battle,” “Sinners,” “Weapons” Wins With Second Party in Two Nights

By Roger Friedman

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Forget Vanity Fair.

All the action last night after the Governors Ball was at the Warner Bros party.

Warner’s had already had a big Oscar pre-Grammy party Thursday night to celebrate its nominations for “One Battle After Another,” “Sinners,” and “Weapons.”

The studio won so many awards last night including Best Picture, Director, Actor, Supporting Actor, both original and adapted screenplay, casting, editing and so on that how could they not celebrate again?

The festivities were held at Hollywood hotspot Craig’s on Melrose. Most everyone involved in the films was present, I’m told, with the exception of Leonardo DiCaprio, already on a plane back shooting Martin Scorsese’s new film in Europe.

Also MIA was Sean Penn, who didn’t come to the Oscars. Apparently, Penn is in the Ukraine visiting with Zelensky. Penn gave an Oscar to Zelensky already. Maybe he’ll give the new one from “One Battle” to the Ukraine hero as well!

PS Michael B. Jordan actually stopped at In-N-Out Burger a few blocks west of the Dolby Theater, to party with the kitchen staff!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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