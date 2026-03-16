Top Oscar Party: Warner Bros Celebrated Its “One Battle,” “Sinners,” “Weapons” Wins With Second Party in Two Nights

Forget Vanity Fair.

All the action last night after the Governors Ball was at the Warner Bros party.

Warner’s had already had a big Oscar pre-Grammy party Thursday night to celebrate its nominations for “One Battle After Another,” “Sinners,” and “Weapons.”

The studio won so many awards last night including Best Picture, Director, Actor, Supporting Actor, both original and adapted screenplay, casting, editing and so on that how could they not celebrate again?

The festivities were held at Hollywood hotspot Craig’s on Melrose. Most everyone involved in the films was present, I’m told, with the exception of Leonardo DiCaprio, already on a plane back shooting Martin Scorsese’s new film in Europe.

Also MIA was Sean Penn, who didn’t come to the Oscars. Apparently, Penn is in the Ukraine visiting with Zelensky. Penn gave an Oscar to Zelensky already. Maybe he’ll give the new one from “One Battle” to the Ukraine hero as well!

PS Michael B. Jordan actually stopped at In-N-Out Burger a few blocks west of the Dolby Theater, to party with the kitchen staff!

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