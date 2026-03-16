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Television

SNL UPDATE: Jack Black Is Not Hosting The Show This Week, Replaced at Last Minute by Woody Harrelson

By Roger Friedman

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Jack Black is out and Woody Harrelson is in.

“SNL” this Saturday was supposed to be a Black- White theme, with Jack Black hosting and Jack White as musical guest.

But Woody Harrelson is in the new promo, and Chloe Fineman says, “You have to host,” after Woody suggests Jack B won’t be there.

What happened? Whatever it was, the scramble was on yesterday!

Hope Jack Black is feeling well and returns soon.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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