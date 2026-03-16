SNL UPDATE: Jack Black Is Not Hosting The Show This Week, Replaced at Last Minute by Woody Harrelson

Jack Black is out and Woody Harrelson is in.

“SNL” this Saturday was supposed to be a Black- White theme, with Jack Black hosting and Jack White as musical guest.

But Woody Harrelson is in the new promo, and Chloe Fineman says, “You have to host,” after Woody suggests Jack B won’t be there.

What happened? Whatever it was, the scramble was on yesterday!

Hope Jack Black is feeling well and returns soon.