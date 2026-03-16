Barbra Streisand’s Manager of 60 Years, The Great Marty Erlichman, Quietly Retires at Age 96 as Cannes Plans Tribute to Singer

A long time ago in a far off galaxy, Marty Erlichman became Barbra Streisand’s manager. Like, more than 60 years ago.

Now it seems that Marty, the most irascible and successful of talent managers anywhere, has retired.

Calls to his famous office phone say the number has been disconnected.

Marty is 96, by the way.

Erlichman — “there’s no h!” — has been Streisand’s one and only manager all these decades.

I’m told indeed that he has retired even if he wouldn’t call it that. But not being able to dial that number is a seismic change for a lot of us.

Marty, alas, was not part of Barbra’s tribute to Robert Redford last night at the Oscars. He probably won’t accompany the famed singer to Cannes in May for her Palme d’Or award. I’m sure she’s very disappointed, and Marty is, too.

Marty has a gruff exterior but a heart of gold. Years ago I ran into him in a private dining room at the Staples Center during the Grammys. He said, with devilish grin, “Are you going into the show?” I said I would but was still talking to people backstage. He suddenly brandished two tickets, maybe the best in the house. “Here,” he said, “Barbra’s not going in anyway.” It was one of the loveliest moments ever. I’ve never forgotten it.

Marty, enjoy some downtime. You’ve earned it!

