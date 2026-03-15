Oscars: Best Picture “One Battle After Another, Director PTA, Best Actor Michael B. Jordan, Actress Jessie Buckley, Song “Golden”

The 2026 Oscar for Best Picture has gone to “One Battle After Another.”

I told you this last September.

Paul Thomas Anderson won Best Director for “One Battle.”

Best Actor went to Michael B. Jordan for “Sinners.” Best Actress went to Jessie Buckley for “Hamnet.”

Full list coming..

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”

Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”

Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners” WINNER

Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent”

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet” WINNER

Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”

Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”

Emma Stone, “Bugonia”

Best Director

Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet”

Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another” WINNER

Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”

Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”

Best Cinematography

“Sinners” WINNER

“One Battle After Another”

“Train Dreams”

“Frankenstein”

“Marty Supreme”

Best Picture

“Bugonia”

“F1”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another” WINNER

“The Secret Agent”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners”

“Train Dreams”

Best Supporting Actress

Elle Fanning, “Sentimental Value”

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”

Amy Madigan , “Weapons” WINNER

Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners”

Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio Del Toro, “One Battle After Another”

Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”

Delroy Lindo, “Sinners”

Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another” WINNER

Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Frankenstein” WINNER

“Kokuho”

“Sinners”

“The Smashing Machine”

“The Ugly Stepsister”

Best Original Score

“Bugonia”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sinners,” Ludwig Goransson WINNER

Best Live Action Short Film

“Butcher’s Stain”

“A Friend of Dorothy”

“Jane Austen’s Period Drama”

“The Singers” WINNER

“Two People Exchanging Saliva” WINNER

Best Animated Short Film

“Butterfly”

“Forevergreen”

“The Girl Who Cried Pearls” WINNER

“Retirement Plan”

“The Three Sisters”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“One Battle After Another” WINNER

“Hamnet”

“Bugonia”

“Train Dreams”

“Frankenstein”

Best Original Screenplay

“Blue Moon”

“It Was Just an Accident”

“Marty Supreme”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners” WINNER

Best Casting

Nina Gold, “Hamnet”

Jennifer Venditti, “Marty Supreme”

Casandra Kulukundis, “One Battle After Another” WINNER

Gabriel Domingues, “The Secret Agent”

Francine Maisler, “Sinners”

Best Costume Design

“Avatar: Fire and Ash”

“Frankenstein” WINNER

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“Sinners”

Best International Feature Film

“It Was Just an Accident”

“The Secret Agent”

“Sentimental Value” WINNER

“The Voice of Hind Rajab”

“Sirat”

Best Original Song

“Dear Me” from “Diane Warren: Relentless”

“Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters” WINNER

“I Lied to You” from “Sinners”

“Sweet Dreams of Joy” from “Viva Verdi!”

“Train Dreams” from “Train Dreams”

Best Production Design

“Frankenstein” WINNER

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sinners”

Best Documentary Feature Film

“The Alabama Solution”

“Come See Me in the Good Light”

“Cutting Through Rocks”

“Mr. Nobody Against Putin” WINNER

“The Perfect Neighbor”

Best Film Editing

“F1”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another” WINNER

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners”

Best Visual Effects

“Avatar: Fire and Ash” WINNER

“F1”

“Jurassic World Rebirth”

“The Lost Bus”

“Sinners”

Best Animated Feature Film

“KPop Demon Hunters” WINNER

“Zootopia 2”

“Arco”

“Elio”

“Little Amélie or the Character of Rain”

Best Sound

“F1” WINNER

“Frankenstein”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sinners”

“Sirat”

Best Documentary Short

“All the Empty Rooms” WINNER

“Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud”

“Children No More: Were and Are Gone”

“The Devil Is Busy”

“Perfectly a Strangeness”.