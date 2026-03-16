Vanity Fair Oscar Party: Mick Jagger Runs In and Out with Fiancee (Video), Magazine Photo Backdrop a Total Anonymous Failure

The Vanity Fair Oscar party? Not like the old days.

Mick Jagger and fiancee Melanie Hamrick were among the many celebs who ran onto the red carpet, had their picture taken, and split.

The Page Six video of them doing so is pretty hilarious.

On top of that, someone had the bad idea of making the backdrop for stars to pose against all white. White on white, where the Vanity Fair logo is go ghosted that it’s impossible to know where the pictures were taken.

Also, the magazine hosted a two hour red carpet show that redefined the word insipid. It’s actually unwatchable even if you fast forward through it. New editor Mark Guiducci has lowered the bar significantly, and that was no small feat.

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