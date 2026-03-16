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Vanity Fair Oscar Party: Mick Jagger Runs In and Out with Fiancee (Video), Magazine Photo Backdrop a Total Anonymous Failure

By Roger Friedman
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Rei Ami attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

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The Vanity Fair Oscar party? Not like the old days.

Mick Jagger and fiancee Melanie Hamrick were among the many celebs who ran onto the red carpet, had their picture taken, and split.

The Page Six video of them doing so is pretty hilarious.

On top of that, someone had the bad idea of making the backdrop for stars to pose against all white. White on white, where the Vanity Fair logo is go ghosted that it’s impossible to know where the pictures were taken.

Also, the magazine hosted a two hour red carpet show that redefined the word insipid. It’s actually unwatchable even if you fast forward through it. New editor Mark Guiducci has lowered the bar significantly, and that was no small feat.
(See below)

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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