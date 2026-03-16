Monday, March 16, 2026
Donate
CelebrityMusic

Exclusive: Legendary Singer Judy Collins is NOT Retiring, But She Is Going on Her “First Farewell Tour” This Year

By Roger Friedman

Share

When I got the press release that Judy Collins was going on her “Farewell Tour,” I called her right up.

She laughed. “It’s marketing! I’m not retiring.”

She said that Cyndi Lauper told her a good hook for her would be a “Farewell Tour.” Lauper’s friend, Cher, has had many of them.

Paul Simon had one a couple of years ago, and he’s out on the road all the time again.

So Judy’s tour, called “Sweet Judy Blue Eyes,” named for the song Stephen Stills wrote about her,” is just the beginning.

There will be rotating guests at all the shows, with more to come.

Collins turns 87 on May 1st. I don’t want to jinx her, but she’s in fine fettle, and still has That Voice. She’s also a gifted classical pianist, and shows off at her concerts. It’s quite thrilling.

She told me, “Call this the Go For It tour!”

Don’t miss her, she’s one of our national heroes. If she can hold out ’til 2029, maybe she’ll get into the Kennedy Center once it returns. She deserves it!

2026-27 “SWEET JUDY BLUE EYES” TOUR DATES

JUNE 11 / CONCORD, NH @ Capitol Center for the Arts

JUNE 13 / LEXINGTON, MA @ Cary Hall

JUNE 14 / NEWPORT, RI @ Jane Pickens

JULY 5 / WILLIAMSBURG, VA @ Music Arts Center

JULY 15 / HYANNIS, MA @ Cape Cod Melody Tent*

JULY 16 / COHASSET, MA @ South Shore Music Circus*

JULY 18 / LANSDOWNE, PA @ Lansdowne Theater*

JULY 20 / OCEAN CITY, MD @ Ocean City Music Pier^

JULY 22 / DENVER, CO @ Denver Botanical Garden#

JULY 24 / BAYFIELD, WI @ Big Top Chautauqua%

SEPT 15 / HONOLULU, HI @ Blue Note

SEPT 16 / HONOLULU, HI @ Blue Note

SEPT 24 / TUCSON, AZ @ Fox Theater

SEPT 27 / SANTA BARBARA, CA @ Loreto Theatre

OCT 2 / GRANTS PASS, OR @ The Rouge Theatre

OCT 9 / ITHACA, NY @ State Theater

OCT 14 / LAS VEGAS, NV @ Myron’s @ Smith’s Center

OCT 15 / LAS VEGAS, NV @ Myron’s @ Smith’s Center

OCT 18 / BERKELEY, CA @ Cal Performance Arts

OCT 23 / CHICAGO, IL @ Old Town School of Folk

OCT 24 / CHICAGO, IL @ Old Town School of Folk

NOV 1 / LAFAYETTE, IN @ Long Center for the Performing Arts

NOV 6 / ELYRIA, OH @ Stocker Arts Center

NOV 22 / MORRISTOWN, NJ @ MAYO Center

NOV 29 / RIDGEFIELD, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

More dates TBA

*w/ Richard Thompson and Elles Bailey

^w/ Richard Thompson

#w/ Bruce Cockburn

%w/ The High Kings

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com