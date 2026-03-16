Elton John and David Furnish’s Oscar Party Raises $10 Mil for AIDS Research with Bernie Taupin, Dua Lipa, And Even David Geffen!

Elton John and David Furnish never fail to light up Oscar night.

Their party to raise money for the Elton John AIDS Foundation was full of stars, and the entertainment was recent Grammy winner Lola Young.

The party was hot this year was notoriously reclusive billionaire philanthropist David Geffen.

Elton and David’s guests included Elton’s lifelong writing partner Bernie Taupin, plus the legendary Billie Jean King, Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile, Callum Turner, Jane Seymour, Jason Ritter, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldaña, Diego Boneta, Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa, Eric McCormack, Fran Drescher, and dozens more.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka were co-hosts.

“The Academy Awards Viewing Party reflects why we started this Foundation 34 years ago: to honor the friends we lost and advocate for the people still vulnerable. Every year we come together, and every year artists like Lola Young make the night unforgettable. In a moment full of incredible British talent, Lola stood out. She’s bold, brilliant, and completely herself. West Hollywood, thank you for showing up and helping us keep pushing to end AIDS,” said Elton.